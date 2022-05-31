 
Karan V Grover to tie the knot with girlfriend Poppy Jabbal after 10 years of dating: Report

The couple will tie the knot in Himachal Pradesh in the presence of their close family members and friends

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 02:57 PM IST
article-image

Popular television actor Karan V Grover is all set to tie the knot with his longtime actor-girlfriend Poppy Jabbal on June 1. The duo has been reportedly dating for more than a decade.

According to a report in ETimes, the wedding will be a low-key affair with just a handful of people in attendance.

Reportedly, the couple will tie the knot in Himachal Pradesh in the presence of their close family members and friends. The wedding functions have already begun.

Karan and Poppy's friends including Rai Laaxmi, Shama Sikander, Sonnalli Seygall will be attending the wedding and they have already left for the wedding. The couple will also throw a reception party.

Karan and Poppy had first met in a car parking area and later they met again through some common friends and soon started dating. They are often seen attending each other’s family function and meeting common friends from the industry too.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is currently seen as Angad Maan in 'Udaariyaan'.

