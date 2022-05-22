Karan Mehra accuses estranged wife Nisha Rawal of infidelity: 'She has been staying with another man for 11 months'

Television actor Karan Mehra, who was arrested after being accused of domestic violence by his wife Nisha Rawal last year, has now come forth and clarified his stand in multiple interviews recently.

According to Bollywood Life, Karan accused Nisha of infidelity. He said, "Even today a man is living in my house. For the last 11 months, that person has been staying in my house. He has entered my house, leaving his wife and children."

He added that the two have snatched away his properties, cars and businesses.

According to ETimes, the 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor said in another interview that the allegations hurled at him by Nisha came as a 'big shock'. He hinted it was all well planned and took him by surprise. He also reportedly blamed her for stooping too low for money and playing the women card.

Last year, the couple got into an ugly public spat after Nisha filed a police complaint against Karan, accusing him of domestic violence. She had also accused her husband of physically assaulting her and cheating on her.

Karan, who was arrested and released later, had accused his wife of fabricating facts and violent behaviour. He had also claimed that Nisha has asked for an exorbitant amount for alimony.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 05:51 PM IST