Karan Kundrra spills the beans on marrying Tejasswi Prakash: 'Woh bohot shaani hai...'

'Bigg Boss 15' couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's relationship is going strong even after the reality show ended. The two are inseparable and are often spotted with each other, be it on shoot locations, dinner dates or in the comfort of their homes.

Rumours about their wedding has been doing the rounds for quite some time now, especially after Karan had hinted during 'Bigg Boss 15' that he wants to tie the knot in March.

Now, in a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Karan finally opened up on the couple's wedding plans. He said that the two are in a rather good space now and that their relationship is growing with each passing day. "It is a good time for us," he said.

Speaking about the impending wedding, he said that for them, marriage is going to be a natural progression, and that they have not decided on an exact date yet. "It will happen when it's the right time," he said.

ALSO READ Photos and Video: Tejasswi Prakash buys a swanky new car worth nearly Rs 1 crore

The 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' actor also said that both of them are very busy with their respective careers and he and Tejasswi are learning to balance their personal and professional lives before they take the plunge.

A few days ago, when Tejasswi was quizzed about her marriage plans, she had said that Karan had not even popped the question yet. Reacting to it, Karan now said, "Woh bohot shaani hai. Yeh sab bolke woh mere se cheezein nikalwa leti hai."

Karan and Tejasswi met inside the 'Bigg Boss 15' house, and the former was the first one to admit that he has a crush on the actress. During their journey from the first day of the show to the grand finale, the couple went on from becoming just co-contestants to friends to lovers.

On the work front, Tejasswi and Karan were recently seen together in their intense music video titled 'Rula Deti Hai'.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Watch: Sexy Tejasswi Prakash flaunts her svelte figure in a risqué outfit with plunging neckline

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 12:44 PM IST