Karan Kundrra opens up about wedding plans with Tejasswi Prakash: 'Pehli shaadi hai joh India ne decide karli hai'

Lovebirds and 'Bigg Boss 15' contestants Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been painting the town red with their mushy romance.

Karan and Tejasswi, popularly nicknamed 'TejRan' by their fans, are often spotted spending time together. They also share adorable posts for each other on social media.

A few days back, there were reports that they are engaged but Karan and Tejasswi are yet to share their wedding plans.

However, in one of the interviews, Karan has opened up about tying the knot with Tejasswi and revealed what his family said about the actress after their first interaction.

During an interview with RJ Siddharth Kanan, Karan said, "I've accepted ki meri shaadi Tejasswi se ho rahi hai (I've accepted that I'm getting married to Tejasswi)."

He continued, "Pehli shaadi hai joh India ne decide karli hai ki ye toh honi hi hai. Humse toh koi puch hi nahi raha. (Ours is the first marriage that India has confirmed. No one is asking us about it)."

Karan also confessed that they have discussed their marriage and when asked about the date of their wedding, he replied, "We're dating now."

On a question, if he wanted to tie the knot with Tejasswi this year, Karan said, "I was ready from inside (Bigg Boss 15 house)."

The actor also spoke about his family’s first interaction with his girlfriend. He said, "It's very important for me to know what my parents think... They have dedicated their lives to us. We cannot be selfish. I believe two families come together when two people are in a relationship. It was a sigh of relief that they loved her."

"They called her heart of the family. I was like 'Thank God inko koi pasand aayi hai (they like someone)'," he added.

Karan had also said that he would make a better father over a good husband and revealed that he wants a daughter while Tejasswi wants 25 children. The actor also joked that with those many children in the house, Karan wouldn’t be a father but a school principal.

The Marathi Mulgi and Punjabi Munda fell in love while they were locked up in the 'Bigg Boss 15' house. While Tejasswi had won the reality show, Karan ended up being the second runner-up.

On the work front, the actress is currently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 6'. Karan and Tejasswi were recently seen together in their intense music video titled 'Rula Deti Hai'.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 06:04 PM IST