Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath to give tips for a happy marriage to Mika Singh on 'Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti'

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath are all set to give some tips for a happy marriage to Mika Singh while he looks for his special someone on the upcoming Star Bharat show ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’.

The fan favorite couple is set to make an appearance on the show and help Mika in choosing his ‘Vohti’.

It is evident by their lives that Kapil and Ginni have a healthy and happy married life. Their ‘love - story’ took a long time to build and much longer to conclude in marriage.

They often talk about trusting each other and being able to lean on each other during difficult times.

The couple has always been vocal about their marriage. It was difficult for them to overcome the difference in each other’s schedules and backgrounds as well before tying the knot. But they persevered and put all their trust and love in each other to achieve what they have today.

Bringing their energetic vibe and extremely helpful tips for a happy married life for Mika and his ‘bride-to-be’, they will be appearing on ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’!

The show is scheduled to launch on June 19 with a special promo in the works.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 04:34 PM IST