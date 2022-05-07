e-Paper Get App
It's double celebration for Sanjay Gagnani as Mother's Day and his parent's anniversary fall on the same day

Sanjay also starred in 'Naagin 6'.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 03:49 PM IST

With his charming smile and charismatic personality, 'Kundali Bhagya's Sanjay Gagnani is definitely everyone's favorite in the industry. And now with Mother’s Day weekend just round the corner, Sanjay is excited to celebrate it with his mother along with his parent's wedding anniversary on 8th May.

Sanjay, who is a total mumma's boy, talks about his plans for the big day. He says, "Since Mother’s Day is falling on the same day as my parent's anniversary, I have decided to celebrate both together and with a blast. I believe that we must appreciate and acknowledge our mothers not just on one day but the whole year. Mother’s Day is just to remind us about doing that and showing some more love to the one who gave up everything for us."

On the work front, Sanjay has been seen in numerous shoots and will be seen in a beautiful music video called 'Ishq ka Sawal' with wife Poonam Preet in May.

He is also a part of 'Naagin 6', which sees Tejasswi Prakash as a shape-shifting snake.

