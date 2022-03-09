'It is painful for Karan to see us together': Tejasswi Prakash opens up about her bond with her BF's mom

'Bigg Boss 15' contestants and lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, popularly nicknamed 'TejRan' by their fans, have been painting the town red with all their mushy romance.

They are often spotted spending time together and the couple also share adorable posts for each other on social media.

In one of her recent interviews to a news portal, Tejasswi opened up about her bond with Karan's mother. She stated that she loves her and they are similar in many ways.

The 'Naagin6' actress said that they have a gala time whenever they meet. Calling themselves 'crazy', Tejasswi joked that she and Karan's mother are always in one team and it is 'very painful' for Karan to watch them together.

Talking about Karan's mother, the actress said that she speaks whatever her heart says and that she is 'zero filter'.

Tejasswi also expressed her wish to take some time off her busy schedule to take both their mothers out together.

The Marathi Mulgi and Punjabi Munda fell in love while they were locked up in the 'Bigg Boss 15' house. While Tejasswi had won the reality show, Karan ended up being the second runner-up.

On the work front, the actress is currently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 6'. Karan and Tejasswi were recently seen together in their intense music video titled 'Rula Deti Hai'.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 01:09 PM IST