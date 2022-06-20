International Yoga Day 2022: 'Yoga saved my life when I was a depressed emotional wreck', reveals Kavita Kaushik

Actress Kavita Kaushik is a popular name in the television industry with shows like 'Kutumb', 'F.I.R', 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii', 'Tumhari Disha', 'Maddam Sir', and others to her credit. Not many know, that the actress is a staunch practitioner of yoga and is, in fact, a certified yogini.

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, The Free Press Journal got in touch with Kavita who spills the beans on what made her turn to yoga and how it has helped her when times were tough.



"I first turned to yoga back in 2005 when I donned the police uniform for 'F.I.R' and I realised I needed to look good in it. But at that time, I looked at yoga from a very shallow perspective. It was just a means for me to make my body look good on screen," she shares.





"But then in 2016, my father passed away and I was shattered. I went through an emotional turmoil and no one knew about it. I had this image in the industry of a rough and tough woman, but everything was just going downhill inside my head. My mental balance and emotional stability crashed, and after my father's demise, there were also a lot of realisations that absolutely broke me. To top it all off, when I shared my problems with my so-called industry friends, they went on to gossip about it. I was left with no one, and I was this totally depressed emotional wreck," she reveals.



The phase became a turning point in Kavita's life, who then turned to yoga as an escape. "That is when I began taking yoga seriously. I started visiting and staying in ashrams. I did intense yoga and meditation, and I actually began studying and understanding yoga. It helped me take out all those suppressed feelings and emotions and face them," she says.



She adds, "I have still not healed completely, but I am definitely on the right path. I believe yoga saved my life, otherwise, I would have done something drastic when my father passed away."





Highlighting the benefits of yoga, the 'Maddam Sir' actress avers, "Yoga makes you beautiful, not just physically but also mentally. It makes you stronger emotionally and more stable, and thus you make better decisions in life, and handle situations more efficiently. You become a better version of yourself with each passing day."



The 41-year-old actress has completed her certifications in Kundalini teacher's training and Ashtanga yoga, and aims to continue learning the ancient technique for overall well-being.





Kavita is currently staying in Goa with her husband Ronnit and is spending her time nestled in the jungles and beaches of the state. Sharing her plans for Yoga Day, she reveals, "I am leading quite an adventurous life right now, and for Yoga Day, I am planning to do a nice jungle trek nearby and practice my yoga in the forest in the midst of all the greenery while the sun comes out. It cannot get any better than this!"