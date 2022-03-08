In Pics: Sexy Nia Sharma stuns in a see-through white gown at ITA 2022

Television fashion icon Nia Sharma made yet another bold fashion statement at an award function held in the city.

The actress graced the red carpet of the Indian Television Awards 2022. As soon as she walked in, Nia made heads turn in a sheer white gown by fashion designer Suman Guha.

The see-through gown had a netted design with fringes on the sides. The long trail was also adorned with fringes at the end.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, Nia wrote, "This is my …. ‘I’m an Albatross look'."

She also thanked the fashion designer for "designing the dress literally overnight".

As soon as Nia posted the pictures, her friends from the industry showered her with love in the comments section.

Rashami Desai, Rubina Dilaik, Sonali Kukreja and Asha Negi called the actress hot and sexy, while her 'Jamai Raja' co-star Ravi Dubey commented, "Finally mil gayin tujhe acchi photos."

For the unversed, Nia was declared as one of Asia's sexiest women in 2016 by an international magazine.

While her fans cannot seem to get enough of her hot looks, Nia had once said that she thinks of herself as just another girl, and does not believe that she is hot.

On the professional front, Nia was last seen in the item number 'Phoonk Le', which was a hit among the masses. Fans went gaga over the actress for her fiesty moves and appreciated her for pulling the song off even when she was not a trained dancer.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 10:56 AM IST