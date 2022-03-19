In Pics: Karan Kundrra kisses girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash at Ankita Lokhande’s Holi bash

Popular television actors and power couple Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash recently attended Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s star-studded Holi bash.

Twinned in black and white, ‘TejRan’ as fans love to call them, were seen posing for the paparazzi prior to entering the premises.

During the same, Karan gave a peck on Tejasswi’s cheek, as the latter blushed. Check out the pictures below.

The former 'Bigg Boss' contestants have been painting the town red with their mushy romance.

They are often seen spending time together and also share adorable posts for each other on social media.

A few days back, there were reports that they are engaged but Karan and Tejasswi are yet to share their wedding plans.

However, in one of the interviews, Karan has opened up about having babies.

During an interview with RJ Siddharth Kanan, Karan confessed that he would make a better father over a good husband. He also revealed that he wants a daughter while Tejasswi wants 25 children. The actor also joked that with those many children in the house, Karan wouldn’t be a father but a school principal.

It may be mentioned that in one of her recent interviews, Tejasswi opened up about her bond with Karan's mother. She stated that she loves her and they are similar in many ways. The 'Naagin6' actress said that they have a gala time whenever they meet. Calling themselves 'crazy', Tejasswi joked that she and Karan's mother are always in one team and it is 'very painful' for Karan to watch them together.

Talking about Karan's mother, the actress said that she speaks whatever her heart says and that she is 'zero filter'. Tejasswi also expressed her wish to take some time off her busy schedule to take both their mothers out together.

The Marathi Mulgi and Punjabi Munda fell in love while they were locked up in the 'Bigg Boss 15' house. While Tejasswi had won the reality show, Karan ended up being the second runner-up.

On the work front, the actress is currently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 6'. Karan and Tejasswi were recently seen together in their intense music video titled 'Rula Deti Hai'.

