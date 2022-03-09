‘I’m not snorting drugs’: Shweta Tiwari opens up on breastfeeding her son in public

Popular television actress Shweta Tiwari, who has been stealing the limelight ever since she underwent an epic physical transformation, recently got candid about the double standards faced by men and women when it comes to using public facilities.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shweta, who is a mother to daughter Palak, 21, and son Reyansh, 5, shared the challenges she encountered while breastfeeding in public.

She said, "I was breastfeeding my son when he was three-and-a-half years old. It’s such a taboo, airports don’t have breastfeeding areas. They have smoking areas, though. Ladies’ washrooms have a diaper changing area, but you won’t find them in men’s washrooms. Do only women travel with children?”

Shweta further added, “I don’t know if it made anyone else uncomfortable. I’m not doing anything wrong. I’m not snorting drugs. I am feeding my hungry child. I have to do it. If someone is getting uncomfortable, I’m sorry, get up and go.”

Shweta started working in 1999 but it was her portrayal of Prerna Sharma Bajaj in the popular TV show 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', which ran from 2001-2008 that made her a household name.

She was later seen in television series including 'Parvarrish', 'Begusarai' and 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan'.

"I am very happy with the growth, even the mistakes I have made in my career. I have learned something out of them. I don't regret anything in my career," Shweta told IANS.

The 41-year-old actress said that she has always tried to do something different.

"I never made myself monotonous. I never did the same kind of roles again and again. Till the time I am working I am going to try different work. For me, money was not the criteria. The work was the criteria," she said.

The actress added: "When I look back, I am super happy and I want to look forward, I want to do many roles and different kind of work."

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 12:46 PM IST