'I'm in a lot of pain, need your prayers': Chhavi Mittal undergoes 6-hour long breast cancer surgery

Television actress Chhavi Mittal, who had recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer, underwent a 6 hour long surgery for the same on Monday.

The 'Bandini' actress took to her Instagram handle to share a long note about her surgery experience. "When the anaesthesiologist asked me to close my eyes and think of something nice, I visualised my beautiful breasts perfectly healthy… and then I went under. The next thing I know, I woke up cancer free!" she wrote.

Delving into the details, she went on to say, "The surgery lasted for 6 hours, there were multiple procedures done, and it’s a long road to recovery, but the great thing is.. it’s only going to get better now. The worst is over.

Your prayers were in my head all through and I need them even more now, coz I’m in a lot of pain. The pain, that reminds me of the huge battle I just won with a smile on my face."

Chhavi also thanked her fans and family members for being by her side and praying for her while she battled the disease. "I’m going to spare you the gory details, but thank you guys for sticking with me with through this. Your messages brought tears to my eyes. Don’t stop the prayers yet," she wrote.

She added, "And lastly but most importantly. I couldn’t have done this without my partner in crazy, the equally strong, the equally insane, resilient, brave, patient, caring, loving @mohithussein Don’t want to see tears in your eyes ever again!"

Hours before her surgery, Chhavi had shared a reel from her hospital room, in which she was seen dancing to calm herself down before bracing the reality.

On the professional front, Chhavi has starred in a number of television shows including '3 Bahuraaniya', 'Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann', 'Bandini', 'Naagin', 'Viraasat' and 'Krishnadasi', among others.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 10:26 AM IST