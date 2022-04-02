‘I have reached a stage where even negativity motivates me to do better’: Shehnaaz Gill

Actress, singer and former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant, Shehnaaz Gill graced the cover of an international magazine for their exclusive women’s special issue, in a never seen before Boss Girl avatar.

The 3-piece tie and dye co-ord set, slick back hair and tone on tone make up, everything about Shenhaaz’s look in the cover image said she is here to rule. These images saw so much love from her fans that the cover release took the internet by storm and was trending nationwide.

In her interview with the magazine, the gorgeous and effervescent Gill spoke about her very exciting journey so far, her experience in the show ‘Bigg Boss’ and how she deals with being in the public eye constantly.

Shehnaaz Gill is one star who has covered the distance from being viewers' sweetheart to a national sensation as effortlessly as she overcame her “supposed shortcoming” and some rather tough times, life threw at her.

Shehnaaz also revealed what she thinks about running her own race and being a winner at life, “I have had a very challenging life. I have learnt to deal with situations in a practical manner, not through bookish knowledge. Although I have a large and loving family and extended family, I was very independent. That ensured dealing with tough situations.”

“I am very happy with what life threw at me as that made me the person I am today. I have reached a stage where even negativity motivates me to do better. I believe nothing can let you down except YOU. I believe in doing right, not hurting anyone and concentrating my energies on improving myself. Maybe that’s what will determine my success in life,” she added.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 10:56 AM IST