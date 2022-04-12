'I do so much but...': Tejasswi Prakash complains about Karan Kundrra's 'best boyfriend' tag

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been setting couple goals ever since they confessed their love for each other in the 'Bigg Boss 15' house.

The two have often mentioned how they are 'shamelessly posessive' about each other and Karan has also earned the 'best boyfriend' tag from their fans for his protective nature towards Tejasswi.

However, in a latest interview with Film Companion, the 'Naagin 6' actress complained about how Karan gets all the credit but her efforts go unnoticed.

Citing a recent incident when the couple got mobbed by fans at Nishant Bhat's birthday party and Karan shielded Tejasswi from the crowd, the actress said that post the incident, people lauded Karan for being so nice and protecting his girlfriend.

She added that while he has easily gotten the 'best boyfriend' tag, she does so much for him but because he never talks about it in public, she has not earend the 'best girlfriend' tag.

This was not the first time that Karan was seen turning protective for Tejasswi. A few days ago, after the actress was chased by the paparazzi to her house, the 'Dil Hi To Hai' actor was seen schooling them and asking them to not follow her everywhere.

For the unversed, Karan and Tejasswi met inside the 'Bigg Boss 15' house, and the former was the first one to admit that he has a crush on the actress. During their journey from the first day of the show to the grand finale, the couple went on from becoming just co-contestants to friends to lovers.

On the work front, Tejasswi and Karan were recently seen together in their intense music video titled 'Rula Deti Hai'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 07:03 PM IST