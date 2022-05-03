'I am scared of...': Rakhi Sawant REACTS to participating in Rohit Shetty's 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'

Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant and entertainment queen Rakhi Sawant recently spilled the beans on her participation in Rohit Shetty's adventure-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'.

Earlier today, it was reported that 'Bigg Boss 14' winner Rubina Dilaik is the first confirmed contestant of the show. It was also rumoured that Rakhi is one of the contestants.

Whwn The Free Press Journal contacted Rakhi, the actress said, "I can't reveal much because of the contract. I am just keeping my fingers crossed. Apart from that, I can't say anything."

When asked if she is scared of performing stunts, Rakhi said, "I am just scared of God."

Reportedly, the new season will see host Rohit Shetty and contestants heading towards Cape Town for the new adventure and some exceptional stunts.

It may be mentioned that actor Arjun Bijlani was the winner of the last season and actor Divyanka Tripathi was the first runner-up.

