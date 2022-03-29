HOT! Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra's crackling chemistry sets internet on fire - watch video

Ever since Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra stepped outside the 'Bigg Boss 15' house, the couple has been painting the town red with their love.

The couple, who has been fondly nicknamed 'TejRan' by their fans, have accepted on several occasions that they are possessive about each other.

Now, giving a glimpse of her possessive side once again, Tejasswi shared a new video on Tuesday, in which she can be seen passionately pulling Karan close to her.

"B*tches come and go bruh, but you know I stay," she can be seen telling Karan, who is visibly lost in Tejasswi's eyes.

As soon as she shared the video, Karan dropped a cute comment under the post, saying, "Oh I know baby.. I know," with a heart emoticon.

Karan and Tejasswi met inside the 'Bigg Boss 15' house, and the former was the first one to admit that he has a crush on the actress. During their journey from the first day of the show to the grand finale, the couple went on from becoming just co-contestants to friends to lovers.

Recently, rumour mills went abuzz that the two were engaged by their family members in an intimate ceremony after Karan was seen exiting Tejasswi's house with a tilak on his forehead. However, both of them have neither accepted nor denied the reports.

On the work front, Tejasswi and Karan were recently seen together in their intense music video titled 'Rula Deti Hai'.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 05:21 PM IST