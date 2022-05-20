Hina Khan REACTS to not being invited to Cannes 2022 Indian pavilion inauguration: 'I could've cheered during Ghoomar'

Indian celebrities are leaving no chance to spread colours of desi culture at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

During the inauguration of the Indian pavilion at the French Riviera, Bollywood divas including Deepika Padukone, Tamanaah Bhatia, Urvashi Rautela, and Pooja Hegde turned heads with their impromptu dance on Rajasthani folk singer Mame Khan's 'Ghoomar'.

Actress Hina Khan who will be walking the red carpet once again after three years expressed her displeasure at not being invited to the ceremony.

The festival is special this year for India as it has been chosen as the 'Country of Honour' at Marche Du Film.

For the unversed, Hina made her debut at Cannes in 2019. This year, she will unveil the poster of her upcoming film 'Country of Blind'.

Speaking to the Film Companion on the sidelines of the festival, Hina said that although the exposure at Cannes allowed her to attain new work opportunities and connections, the line between Bollywood and television is still not blurred.

She said, “We all belong to the same industry, we all belong to the entertainment business, we have all come here to represent India. There is an elitist system, this elitist game, which still exists. There was an opening ceremony that happened at the Indian pavilion. There was everyone, all the talents, my contemporaries, and not just from Bollywood.”

“It’s not that I envy them, I am so proud of them. But at the same time, it is a bit disheartening, why was I not there? Why was I not there? I could have been there, probably in the audience, at least, cheering for them when they were doing the ‘Ghoomar’. I loved the video, I felt so proud of my country,” added Hina.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 10:49 AM IST