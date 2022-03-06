'He always wanted to see me happy': Shehnaaz Gill talks about Sidharth Shukla on Shilpa Shetty's show

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has resumed her work and is running a jampacked schedule post the demise of rumoured partner Sidharth Shukla in 2021.

She is all set to appear on Shilpa Shetty's talk show 'Shape of you', a promo of which was dropped recently.

In the promo, Shehnaaz can be seen opening up on her mental health post Sidharth's death. In a clip, she can be heard remembering Sidharth.

"Sidharth always wanted to see my smile and be happy," she tells Shilpa.

In another segment, Shehnaaz was seen talking about maintaining her fitness regime. "What's the point of maintaining a good figure if you cannot dance a bit?" she can be heard telling Shilpa.

Soon after the video was released, fans commented that they were excited to watch Shehnaaz speak about her life.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth had entered 'Bigg Boss 13' as contestants but left the house as best of friends. They were fondly given the nickname 'Sidnaaz' by their fans.

While Shehnaaz had always openly confessed her love for Sidharth on the show as well as after it was over, the latter too never missed an opportunity to admire and shower praises on Shehnaaz.

Sidharth passed away on September 2 last year after suffering a heart attack. Post his demise, Shehnaaz was reportedly shattered and she chose to stay away from the limelight for over a month.

Recently, during the finale of 'Bigg Boss 15', Shehnaaz paid a special tribute to Sidharth with her song 'Tu Yaheen Hai', and even got teary-eyed reminiscing their moments on stage.

On the film front, Shehnaaz was last seen in 'Honsla Rakh' with Diljit Dosanjh.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 10:49 AM IST