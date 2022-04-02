'Haven't seen my daughter in 2 years': Mahabharat fame Rohit Bhardwaj announces divorce with wife

Actor Rohit Bhardwaj, who shot to fame with his portrayal of Yudhishtir in Mahabharat, announced that he has decided to part ways with his wife Poonam.

In an interview with the Times of India, Rohit shared that he has not seen his daughter in two years due to the separation. He said that he has been staying alone for the last four to five years owing to the differences between him and his wife.

He also said that he tried to sort things with his wife, who is not a part of showbiz, but he could not save his marriage.

ALSO READ Charu Asopa puts divorce rumours to rest, shares romantic photos with husband Rajeev Sen

He added that the divorce is in process and should be through in two months.

For the unversed, Poonam was Rohit childhood friend, and they dated for quite some time before taking the plunge. The couple was blessed with a daughter in 2011, whom they named Parthivi.

Rohit also lost his mother recently due to a cardiac arrest.

On the professional front, Rohit informed that he had produced a web series but it failed miserably. He was last seen in 'Laal Ishq' in the year 2019.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 07:36 PM IST