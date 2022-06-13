Has 'Kundali Bhagya' actor Sanjay Gagnani been approached for 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'?

One of the most entertaining and popular dance reality shows on television, 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' is rumoured to have approached 'Kundali Bhagya' fame Sanjay Gagnani.

After nine successful seasons, the show is headed for a new season this year. The makers have already started approaching famous celebrities to participate in the show. Speaking of which, one of the latest reports claims that actor Sanjay Gagnani has also been asked to participate in this dance reality show. Although no details have been confirmed by the actor, the news has stirred some waves in the public.

Sanjay is a favourite among the Indian television watchers for his impressive performance as the antagonist Prithvi Malhotra in 'Kundali Bhagya'.

The last season of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' was telecast in 2016-2017. After that, the makers of the show decided to pull it down due to low TRPs but now the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back, and the pre-production has already begun.

Reportedly, 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's new season is all set to begin from the last week of July or mid-August.