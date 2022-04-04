Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee blessed with a baby girl; couple shares first glimpse

Television actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Sunday (April 3).

Gurmeet took to Instagram to share the happy news with the fans and followers of the couple. With utmost gratitude we welcome our “BABY GIRL” into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings," he wrote.

Not just that, but he also shared an adorable video, giving netizens the first glimpse of their daughter. In the video, Gurmeet and Debina can be seen holding the newborn's tiny palm in their hands.

As soon as the actor shared the news, celebs including Rashami Desai, Munmum Dutta and Vikaas Kalantri congratulated the couple and showered their love on the newborn.

"Heartiest congratulations," Rashami wrote. An excited Munmum commented, "Yaaaayyyyy !!!! OMGGG….. I loveeeee youuuuuuuu both and our little angel. Congratulationsssss."

Debina tied the knot with actor Gurmeet in 2011. The couple announced the pregnancy in February 2022.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 12:04 PM IST