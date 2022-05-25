Faisal Khan, 23, reveals he had suicidal thoughts when he was bed-ridden for 9 months

Actor and dancer Faisal Khan, who is currently seen in the mythological show 'Dharm Yoddha Garud', recently opened up about the phase where he was bed-ridden for almost nine months after a leg injury.

In an interview with ETimes, Faisal said that it was a 'very tough period'. He said he had several negative thoughts running in his mind at that time as he was spending 12 hours being awake on the sofa or bed doing nothing. The actor also revealed that he used to have suicidal thoughts.

Faisal further said that when a dancer injures his leg, it is like a horse breaking his leg as he is not able to move and do anything.

He added that the accident phase and the entire 2-3 years, including the COVID-19 induced lockdown phase, were tough for him.

The 23-year-old actor said that he was also thinking of switching his career as his leg was injured, and the industry was shut down during the lockdown. He also revealed that he had started learning to sing at that point in time and had also thought of joining his dad in his shop to help him.

Faisal is among the most loved actors in the television industry who has carved a niche for himself not just because of his dapper looks and acting prowess, but also for his impeccable dancing skills.

He is best known for his shows like 'Chandragupta Maurya', 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap' and others.