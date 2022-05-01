Excitement raging high for 'Naam Reh Jaayega' - a tribute to the legend Lata Mangeshkar

The "Queen Of Melody" Lata Mangeshkar is a voice that is immortal and carries a whole decade in it. The prosperity and humbleness of her character are reflected in her singing that has shaped the era of the music industry and now with 'Naam Reh Jaayega', Star Plus is all set to recreate the magic of her divine singing that everyone is eagerly waiting for.

Ever since the most loved and respected voice of India, Lata Mangeshkar has left us all, the music industry has lost a very precious gem who has left a legacy of her singing behind with her songs. Everyone in the country is very excited about the first-ever tribute to the legendary singer, called 'Naam Reh Jaayega' coming today.

The excitement is real because many great voices in the industry are going to recreate the memories by bringing the songs of the late Lata didi. The makers shared the excitement of the masses while giving a glimpse of the show.

The most prolific playback singers Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik will be seen bringing some of the most enjoyable memories of Lata Ji on the show.

While the Indian actor Kinshuk Mahajan was seen sharing his excitement and calling it a treat to the music lovers.

And then comes the voice of today's generation, Neeti Mohan bringing back some soulful tracks of Lata didi in her magical voice.

Kumar Sanu will be seen sharing the memories he had with the Lata Mangeshkar.

Then comes the most loved singer Sonu Nigam bringing his melody on the tracks of lata didi while sharing some kind words.

The 8-episode, hour-long series will be out on 1st May 2022 on StarPlus and promises to revive the glory of Lata Mangeshkar’s inimitable voice and the beautiful memories she left behind.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 04:28 PM IST