Ex-lovers Divya Agarwal, Varun Sood spotted together for first time post breakup; fans say 'Wish they patch up'

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood were spotted in the city together for the first time ever since the former announced their breakup last month.

The former couple was seen together at a footwear sale event which also had a live DJ set at night. The event was also attended by Shruti Haasan and her beau Shantanu, Ranvijay Singha, Aly Goni and others.

Several pictures doing the rounds on social media showed Varun shielding Divya from the crowd as they made their way to the event.

As soon as the pictures went viral, fans flooded the comments section, showering love on Divya and Varun. Some even hoped for the couple to resolve their misunderstandings and get back together.

"Divya and Varun...Made my day...Things will get better," a user wrote. Another user commented, "Dudddde, I wish they patch up."

Varun and Divya reportedly started dating in the year 2018 after breaking up with Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla respectively.

The couple had recently purchased a new house in Mumbai. They had even shared pictures on social media.

However, post breakup, Divya had slammed netizens for accusing Varun of cheating. Varun, on the other hand, had asked his fans to give them some space to "figure things out".

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 02:36 PM IST