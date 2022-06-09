Ektaa Kapoor leaves for Tirupati Balaji post-birthday celebration

Content Czarina Ektaa Kapoor recently turned a year older and celebrated her birthday with family and close friends.

Later, Ektaa was spotted leaving for Tirupati Balaji at the airport where she was seen donning an outfit from her label EK. She had worn a cotton white and pink suit which seems to be a perfect pick for the summer season.

Ektaa took to her social media and shared glimpses from her visit to Siddhivinayak Temple and celebration with friends.

“From SIDHIVINAYAK TO dinner with friends …all in an affordable n comfortable ( v imp in this heat) women wear line launched by @ekbyekta !! Again only indian handmade clothing by indian karigars !!!! JAI MATA DI AUM GANPATAY NAMMHA”

Meanwhile, Ektaa has given one of the biggest reality show of 2022 - Lock Upp. Going by the impressive number of her forthcoming movies and shows, Ektaa is all set to make 2022 all about romance, mystery, drama, action, horror and thrill.

