Ektaa Kapoor Birthday Special: From starting her journey at 15 to producing more than 130 daily soaps, know the TV Czarina

Television czarina Ektaa Kapoor was born on June 7, 1975. She is the daughter of veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor.

Ektaa is a television and film producer, director and the joint managing director and creative head of Balaji Telefilms Limited which was founded in 1994.

Her younger brother Tusshar Kapoor is a well known Bollywood actor. Ektaa is not married but has a son named Ravie Kapoor. He was born on January 27, 2019, via surrogacy.

As Ektaa turns a year older, here's a look at her journey:

Ektaa Kapoor started her career at the age of 15, interning with ad and feature filmmaker Kailash Surendranath. She had a keen interest in filmmaking and decided to become a producer. Initially, she was funded by her father Jeetendra.

She has created and produced more than 130 daily soaps under her banner Balaji Telefilms Limited.

Some of her most popular and top shows are 'Hum Paanch', 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay', 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki', 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', 'Jodha Akbar', 'Kasamh Se', 'Kkusum', among several others.

She started a new wave on Indian television leading to her being known as the 'Czarina of television' and the 'Queen of Indian Television'.

Ekta ventured into Bollywood movie production in 2001 with 'Kyo Kii Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta'. She later when on to co-produce 'Shootout at Lokhandwala' with Sanjay Gupta.

Between 2010 and 2014, she produced several films including 'Love Sex aur Dhokha', 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai' and 'Shor in the City'.

In 2012, Ektaa started the Institute of Creative Excellence, a media training school through her production house Balaji Telefilms.

She then ventured into the OTT world with ALTBalaji, and has some of the most popular web shows like 'Bose: Dead/Alive', 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain', and 'Broken But Beautiful', to her credit.