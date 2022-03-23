'Each appointment brings in new worries': Debina Bonnerjee describes her pregnancy jitters in a heartfelt note

Actress Debina Bonnerjee recently broke the internet with her pregnancy announcement and has been in the news ever since. Now, as she reaches the third trimester of her pregnancy, the actress penned a heartfelt note for all the women out there.

Debina took to her social media to express her feelings about how a woman's body experiences internal and external discomfort during pregnancy.

Sharing pictures from her maternity shoot, Debina wrote, "Standing in the 3rd trimester … with a swollen feet … many toilet runs… constipated… leaking bouts with sneezes and caugh or even a hearty laugh… reminds me that I am pregnant… reminds me that this is real. … after so many years of no.. it is finally a YES."

She added, "Behind all the happy dances and beautiful poses is an odd feeling… of experiencing pregnancy after trauma. A nagging shadow of fear and anxiety after Da initial excitement…."

She went on to say, "Each milestone, each appointment bringing in new worries. Is my beta HCG Hi enough? Is it increasing at the desired rate? Is there heartbeat at the next ultrasound? Is the baby growing correctly? Are all the scans normal? Movements?"

"I am forever grateful for this blessing. The anxiety the fear cannot overshadow my gratefulness .. Sharing my journey as joyfully as possible. What may… I am ready to overcome all the hurdles and meet you my baby," she concluded her note.

Debina tied the knot with Gurmeet Choudhary in 2011. In an earlier interview with The Free Press Journal, Gurmeet had said that Debina was his first ever girlfriend.

He said, "There are lots of people who have told me that one never gets to be with one’s first love for an entire lifetime. But I have been very lucky in this case, because I got married to her."

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 04:28 PM IST