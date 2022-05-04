'Drishyam' star Ishita Dutta stuns fans with latest photoshoot

Ishita Dutta, who is known for her shows like 'Bepanah Pyar' and 'Ek Ghar Banaunga', has taken the internet by storm with her recent photoshoot.

The pictures from the shoot are sizzling with passion as she looks just ravishing in them.

Shot by the popular photographer Jayesh Mistry, these stills are something out of the world.

Ishita was really taken with how beautifully the shoot turned out to be and she says, "I am in love with how Jayesh has made me look in these shots. A model is nothing without her photographer and I'm lucky to be a muse to such a wonderful person. It was amazing working with him as he gave me directions for poses and expressions."

On the work front, Ishita is currently shooting for 'Drishyam 2'. 'Drishyam 2' is the second installment of 'Drishyam', which was released in 2015. She was last seen on the small screen in 'Thoda sa Baadal Thoda sa Paani' which aired from 2021 until recently when it was wrapped up.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 04:44 PM IST