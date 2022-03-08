'Dog peed right by me as I celebrated Best Actor award win': Nakuul Mehta

Actor Nakuul Mehta recently bagged the Best Actor - Television award for his show 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2', at the Indian Television Awards 2022.

While most winners might celebrate such wins by partying with their friends, Nakuul revealed that his way of celebrating a victory is by having a kathi roll on the streets of Mumbai.

While he was busy following the tradition this time as well, a hilarious incident took place right next to him, which the actor termed as a "gentle reminder by the universe".

"As tradition, celebrated our @TheITA_Official , Best Actor - Television win for #BadeAchheLagteHain2 by having a midnight Kathi roll. Whilst a passing stray dog, peed right by me. Gentle reminder by the universe that the world may still not give a shit about you, stay grounded," he tweeted.

He also shared a picture of himself looking dapper in green suit and holding the award in his hand.

Nakuul made his television debut in the year 2012 with the daily soap 'Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara'. He went on to star in shows like 'Ishqbaaaz' and 'Dil Boley Oberoi' which earned him widespread appreciation.

His current show 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' also stars Disha Parmar opposite him. Their chemistry is one of the talking points of the show.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 12:31 PM IST