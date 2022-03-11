Divya Agarwal shares cryptic tweet days after announcing breakup with Varun Sood: 'Nobody knows what happens in a house...'

Actress and 'Bigg Boss OTT' winner Divya Agarwal has shared a cryptic post days after announcing breakup with boyfriend Varun Sood.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the actress talked about social pressure.

"You know what hurts the most? people want to see me somewhere and I don’t want to be there. They force, they threat, they cry.. nobody knows what happens in a house.. nobody needs to know! This social pressure will not move me one bit ! SO STOP TRYING," Divya tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Hours after Divya's tweet, Varun also requested everyone to give him space. "Hey guys! Just want to address this to everyone. Let people breathe. If 2 people are quiet about something they are going through something trying to figure something. Quit the blame game. Thoda space please," he tweeted.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, several irate users called it a 'family drama'. They trolled the actors and also reportedly labelled them as 'attention seekers'.

It may be mentioned that a couple of days ago Varun was linked to actress Madhurima Roy. However, Divya defended Varun and urged the users to not post anything against him.

In a lengthy post on March 6, Divya said that she values all the happy moments she spent with Varun. She called Varun a 'great' guy and added that he will always be her 'best friend'. The actress also requested her fans and followers to respect her decision.

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

The couple had recently purchased a new house in Mumbai. They had even shared pictures on social media.

Varun and Divya reportedly started dating in the year 2018 after breaking up with Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla respectively.

On the work front, while the actress featured in many music videos after winning 'Bigg Boss OTT', Varun participated in the latest season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and was appreciated for his performance.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 05:25 PM IST