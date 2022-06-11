Divya Agarwal injures herself on the sets of music video, continues shoot

Divya Agarwal, who is a self-confessed workaholic, prefers to work round the clock. At a recent shoot, the actress injured herself and yet continued working.

The actress was shooting for a music video when she injured her leg but refused to pause in order to heal. She was determined and in fact, even ended up finishing the shoot with her injury.

A source close to the project revealed that on the day of the shoot, Divya, who was rushing to begin filming, ended up injuring her leg. On further inspection by the set doctor, it was stated that the actress had ended up injuring her Achilles heel. And given the fact that her project was a music video and required dancing, Divya insisted on finishing filming the song entirely.

Sources informed that the actress didn't want her co-actor and the crew of the project to be in an inconvenient situation. Divya was overheard telling her team that one delay can cost her producers as well as the entire team major losses and she would never want to be the reason behind it due to which she pushed herself and continued.

On the work front, Divya has been busy dabbling between mediums as she received rave reviews for 'Abhay 3' and has also done music videos as the leading lady opposite Karan Kundrra, Ricco and given solo hits like 'Shehri Babu'.