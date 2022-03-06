Divya Agarwal announces breakup with boyfriend Varun Sood after 4 years of dating: 'I want to live for myself'

'Bigg Boss OTT' winner Divya Agarwal on Sunday took to Instagram to announce her break-up with boyfriend Varun Sood.

In a lengthy post, Divya said that she values all the happy moments she spent with him. Divya called Varun a 'great' guy and added that he will always be her 'best friend'.

The actress also requested her fans and followers to respect her decision.

"Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self love starts declining?? No i don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me.. I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to," she wrote.

Loading View on Instagram

"No, it’s not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It’s just my choice to step out of it. I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He’s a great guy! He will always be my best friend ❤️Please respect my decision," Divya added.

It may be mentioned that the couple had recently purchased a new house in Mumbai. They had even shared pictures on social media.

Divya and Varun never shied away from expressing their love for each other in public. They always share adorable moments with one another in their mushy photos and videos on their respective social media handles.

Varun and Divya reportedly started dating in the year 2018 after breaking up with Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla respectively.

Both of them have been doing well in their respective careers. While the actress featured in many music videos after winning 'Bigg Boss OTT', Varun participated in the latest season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and was appreciated for his performance.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 05:21 PM IST