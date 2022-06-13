e-Paper Get App

Divya Agarwal and Parth Samthaan to come together for a music video

The music video is directed by Raju Khan.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 13, 2022, 01:28 PM IST
Actress Divya Agarwal has been unstoppable after her 'Bigg Boss OTT' win. While 'Cartel' released when she was in the house, Divya has had back to back releases even post her win.  

From delivering a solo hit song like 'Koi Shehri Babu' to playing the social media fanatic star in 'Abhay 3', Divya has been on a roll. And now, she is back with one more project and this time around the actress will be seen starring opposite Parth Samthaan in a music video directed by Raju Khan.

Our source informs us, "Divya and Parth will be seen in a completely different avataar this time. This song is no less than an entire film within a few minutes. It has everything from romance and thrill to greed and deception in the story line. They both were excited when they heard the storyline and gave their nods in the first go."

We reached out to Divya who confirmed saying, "Yes I am shooting for this song. I'm super excited to work with Raju Khan and the song is lovely. It's very different and is being treated like a film with a storyline which is very unique. I am loving it as again I'm getting to experiment with something different which I haven't done before."

