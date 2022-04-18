Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary reveal their newborn daughter's name - here's what it means

Actor couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee have finally revealed the name of their newborn daughter.

“Hello world we named our daughter LIANNA Welcome our dear daughter @lianna_choudhary to Instagram.”

According to reports, Lianna has its roots in Norman and French, and the name Lianna means "to twine around".

Lianna also means "Daughter of the Sun" and is the diminutive form of Eliana which means, "Jehovah is God" The meaning is "to wrap around or bind". The name comes from the "lianna vine" that grows somewhere in the South American jungles.

Earlier this month, the couple took to Instagram and shared a video of three hands-Choudhary, Bonnerjee and that of the newborn.

"With utmost gratitude we welcome our baby girl into this world. 3.4.2022 Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love and gratitude Gurmeet and Debina," they captioned the video.

Debina has been actively sharing posts and pictures of her pregnancy and also often briefed about her experience.

The couple, who got married in 2011, had announced their pregnancy in February.

Choudhary, 38 and Bonnerjee, 34, have featured together on several reality shows, including "Nach Baliye" and "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5".

