Comedian Bharti Singh shares FIRST glimpse of her newborn son

Earlier this month, comedian and television host Bharti Singh welcomed a baby boy with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

The comedian had announced her pregnancy in December on her YouTube channel 'LOL Life Of Limbachiyaa's' by uploading a video titled 'Hum Maa Banne Wale hai'.

Weeks after becoming parents, the duo has shared first glimpse of their newborn son on social media.

Bharti shared a picture of holding her munchkin with the caption, "Life line (red heart emojis)."

Bharti had taken a break from work after giving birth. However, just 12 days after welcoming her first child, Bharti resumed work.

A video was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram in which Bharti can be seen outside the sets of the show 'Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan'. The new parents host the reality show together.

She tells the paps, "Main bahot royi hu aaj. Baby 12 days ka hai but kya kare kaam kaam hai."

After the video went viral, some people lauded her for balancing both work and personal life. However, several users criticised Bharti for leaving her newborn baby at home and resuming work.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Bharti said that it was tough for her to leave her baby at home and she cried a lot when she left for work. However, she stated that she could do a lot of things for the baby even while being physically absent.

Bharti revealed there are cameras installed in the house. So, she could watch him. She said she pumped milk before leaving, which sufficed for the day. The comedian added that she is fortunate to have their families by her side to take care of the baby.

Ever since Bharti and Haarsh got married, they have worked together on several shows including 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and 'India's Best Dancer'. They had even appeared as a power couple in 'Nach Baliye 8'.

Bharti and Haarsh met and fell in love on the sets of 'Comedy Circus'. They got married in 2017 after being in a relationship for seven years.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 09:07 AM IST