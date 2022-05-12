Chhavi Mittal flaunts her breast cancer surgery scar, pens a strong note as she hits the gym: 'I did the unthinkable...'

Television actress Chhavi Mittal on Thursday gave a glimpse of the scar she got from her breast cancer surgery.

On Instagram, Chhavi posted her photo and also shared her experience of hitting the gym a few days after the surgery.

"I did the unthinkable! I went to the gym today. I couldn’t use my right hand, so I didn’t. Couldn’t lift weights, so I didn’t. Couldn’t do anything strenuous, so I didn’t. But what I chose to concentrate on is what I COULD do rather than what I couldn’t. I could do squats, lunges, Bulgarian split squats, calf raises, single leg squats and sumo squats!!! That’s quite enough isn’t it? No reason to complain at all," she wrote.

"In fact I even got to sport my scar on the armpit while at it… and my physiotherapist was super proud of me.. as am I. What I believe is, you can’t be strong physically without being strong mentally. So while I was jittery to take this step today, I gave myself a few minutes to remind myself of my mental strength. After all, you can’t be mindful without using your mind, can you? #healing," Chhavi added.

Chhavi opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis last month. She was declared cancer free after undergoing a six-hour-long surgery.

On the professional front, Chhavi has starred in a number of television shows including '3 Bahuraaniya', 'Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann', 'Bandini', 'Naagin', 'Viraasat' and 'Krishnadasi', among others.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 04:32 PM IST