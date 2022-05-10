Cezanne Khan to play a celebrity chef in ‘Appnapan… Badalate rishton ka bandhan’

Renowned television star Cezanne Khan is all set to star in the new show ‘Appnapan… Badalate rishton ka bandhan’, which promises to tug the audience’s heartstrings with its heartfelt narrative.

He will be portraying the role of the lead protagonist - Nikhil Jaisingh, a successful businessman, celebrity chef and an absentee father who often tries to compensate for the emotional loss of love with material possessions.

Shedding light on the dilemma and complexities in relationships, the show revolves around the story of an estranged couple – Pallavi and Nikhil who are now single parents and how both face their own challenges of parenting while battling obstacles from their past. But, destiny brings them face to face once again….will they give a second chance to their relationships for the sake of their family? The answer to this question is definitely going to keep the viewers intrigued.

Elaborating about his character, an elated Cezanne said, "When you come across a project that excites you and you can't wait to get started on it, you know you've found something special. 'Appnapan' brings the story of love, relationships, trust, hope, togetherness, family and second chances with the journey of an estranged couple – Pallavi and Nikhil."

He added, "One aspect of the show that drew me to my role was the maturity with which the couple try to deal with such a delicate issue as separation. My character Nikhil is a chef, an ambitious businessman and a single parent with a flamboyant personality. But his heartbreaking past has made him emotionally detached. While he adores his kids, he is an absentee father who tries to make up for the emotional loss of love with worldly gifts."

He went on to say, "Ektaa has always had a great vision when it comes to bringing a story or character to life and with 'Appnapan' she beautifully brings forth a modern age story that highlights the dilemmas of relationships and parenthood.”

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 10:20 AM IST