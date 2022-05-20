Cannes 2022: Hina Khan returns to the red carpet in a strapless feathery lilac gown

Hina Khan’s much-awaited appearance at the 75th edition of Cannes Film Festival is here. The actress stunned on the red carpet as she sashayed in a strapless lilac gown with feathered detailing.

The outfit had a peplum like bodice which allowed the diva to flaunt her toned legs.

She kept her makeup minimal with a vintage hairdo that kept her tresses off the face.

Check out the pictures below.

Photos via Twitter

Hina would be walking again in Cannes after 3 years. She will unveil the poster of her upcoming film 'Country of Blind' at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

For the unversed, Hina made her debut at Cannes in 2019 and amazed people with her appearance in a fishtail gown.

This year's Cannes Film Festival will take place between May 17 and May 28 and the organisers will be removing COVID-19 curbs ahead of its 75th edition. They won't be testing attendees, as they did last year, and will not institute a mask mandate.

After winning hearts with her television debut as Akshara in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, Hina Khan has been a reality TV star on ‘Bigg Boss’ and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, had her brush with Bollywood and has also cemented her status as one of the highest paid stars on Indian television.

On the film front, Hina made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s 'Hacked', which also starred Mohit Malhotra and Rohan Shah. She is set to announce her upcoming project in Bollywood soon.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 11:03 AM IST