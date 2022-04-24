'Bigg Boss 13' fame Mahira Sharma walks out of interview after getting bodyshamed

Actress Mahira Sharma, who shot to fame with her stint on the reality show 'Bigg Boss 13', recently had a rather unpleasant experience, which forced her to walk out from the venue.

In a video which had gone viral on the internet, Mahira could be seen arriving for an interview on a Punjabi show. While introducing the actress, the host said, "Sometimes people call you fat, sometimes they say you are too skinny, and a similar thing has been happening with her of late. I have Mahira Sharma with me."

However, his comment did not go down well with Mahira, who interrupted him and said that she did not like the question. She said, "It is not a good question," before walking out of the interview.

The video of the incident, which was widely circulated on the internet, has now been deleted.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mahira will be seen marking her big Punjabi debut with the film 'LehmberGinni. "I have chosen LehmberGinni after getting so many offers because, in this project, I could see myself delivering my best for the audience,” she had earlier shared.

Apart from the film, she will also be seen in a new music video titled 'Darpok Mahiya', which also features her rumoured beau Paras Chhabra. The release date of the song is yet to be announced.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 04:30 PM IST