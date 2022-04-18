Bharti Singh reacts to those who criticised her for resuming work 12 days after giving birth

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on April 3. Bharti had taken a break from work after giving birth. However, just 12 days after welcoming her first child, Bharti resumed work.

A video was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram last week in which Bharti can be seen outside the sets of the show 'Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan'. The new parents host the reality show together.

She tells the paps, "Main bahot royi hu aaj. Baby 12 days ka hai but kya kare kaam kaam hai."

After the video went viral, some people lauded her for balancing both work and personal life. However, several users criticised Bharti for leaving her newborn baby at home and resuming work.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Bharti said that it was tough for her to leave her baby at home and she cried a lot when she left for work. However, she stated that she could do a lot of things for the baby even while being physically absent.

Bharti revealed there are cameras installed in the house. So, she could watch him. She said she pumped milk before leaving, which sufficed for the day. The comedian added that she is fortunate to have their families by her side to take care of the baby.

According to a report in News18, Bhrati also revelaed that some people appreciated her and called her strong for resuming work, while others said, "Arre baccha chod ke aagayi, itni bhi kya jaldi thi."

Reacting to those who criticised her, Bharti reportedly said that she is not an angel that she can rest forever. She added there are a lot of working women who leave their one-week-old kids at home to resume work. Bharti further stated that there are some work commitments that one cannot ignore, hence work has to be resumed.

Bharti and Haarsha had announced the birth of their child with an adorable photo on Instagram. A few days back, Bharti also shared a special video on their YouTube channel, Life of Limbachiyaa’s in which she documented her journey of going into labour. The celebrity couple also recorded moments before the arrival of their baby.

The comedian was proud to be able to work in her pregnancy and has called herself 'India’s first pregnant anchor'.

Ever since Bharti and Haarsh got married, they have worked together on several shows including 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and 'India's Best Dancer'. They had even appeared as a power couple in 'Nach Baliye 8'.

Bharti and Haarsh met and fell in love on the sets of 'Comedy Circus'. They got married in 2017 after being in a relationship for seven years.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 01:33 PM IST