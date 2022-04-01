Bharti Singh quashes rumours of welcoming a baby girl: ‘I am feeling scared, the due date is near’

Comedian-actor Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are all set to embrace parenthood as they are expecting their first child together in April 2022.

Couple of days ago, social media was buzzing with rumours of Bharti welcoming a baby girl. However, quashing the same, the laughter queen took to her Instagram LIVE and stated, "I have been receiving messages and calls from loved ones congratulating me. There's news that I have welcomed a baby girl. But it's not true. I am on the sets of ‘Khatra Khatra Khatra’. There was a break for 15-20 minutes. So I decided to come live and clarify that I am still working. I am feeling scared. The due date is near."

"Haarsh and I talk about the baby and wonder who he/she will take after. But one thing for sure, the baby is going to be funny because both of us are funny," she added.

As of now, Bharti is hosting the new reality show 'Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan' with Haarsh. The comedian is feeling proud to be able to work in her pregnancy and has called herself 'India’s first pregnant anchor'.

Earlier, Bharti and Haarsh had opened up about their plans to expand their family in 2020. However, their plans went for a toss due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They then decided to defer their plans of having a baby to 2021.

Ever since Bharti and Haarsh got married, they have worked together on several shows including 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and 'India's Best Dancer'. They had even appeared as a power couple in 'Nach Baliye 8'.

Bharti and Haarsh met and fell in love on the sets of 'Comedy Circus'. They got married in 2017 after being in a relationship for seven years.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 10:04 AM IST