Avneet Kaur, 20, dating 22-yr-old producer Raghav Sharma: Report

The two have known each other for quite some time, and have been dating for the past three to four years.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 09:09 AM IST

Actress Avneet Kaur, who is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is reportedly dating producer Raghav Sharma.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the two have known each other for quite some time, and have been dating for the past three to four years.

The report further states that Raghav pursued Avneet for a long time. The couple have maintained a low profile so far due to their respective professions.

Avneet has featured in music videos like Daily Daily (2020), Paagla (2021), Pahadan (2019), Kinne Saalan Baad (2021) which were produced by Raghav's music label.

Avneet, 20, was first seen as a contestant on 'Dance India Dance Li’l Masters'. She is known for television shows such as 'Chandra Nandini' and 'Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga'.

Avneet will next be seen in 'Tiku Weds Sheru' opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film is the maiden home production venture of Ranaut's banner Manikarnika Films. It is directed by "Revolver Rani" helmer Sai Kabir.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 09:09 AM IST