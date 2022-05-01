e-Paper Get App
Asim Riaz to girlfriend Himanshi Khurana: 'You're the key to my peace of mind'

The two fell in love during their stint in 'Bigg Boss 13'.

IANS | Updated on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 02:59 PM IST

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz (L) and Himanshi Khurrana |
Bigg Boss' star and model Asim Riaz has collaborated once again with his girlfriend and Punjabi sensation Himanshi Khurana, whom he has lovingly called his "peace of mind", for a track titled 'Pinjra'.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Asim shared a glimpse of the song by sharing the poster. It features him and his lady love Himanshi.

"'Before the day i met you, life was so unkind but you're the key to my peace of mind'. #PINJRA out on 06.05.2022. Official TEASER out tomorrow on my youtube channel at 1 pm.#asimriaz ft #himanshi MUSIC BY - @charanmusic."

The two have previously worked together in songs such as 'Kalla Sohna Nai', 'Khayaal Rakhya Kar', 'Gallan Bholiyan', 'Sky High' and 'Afsos Karoge'.

