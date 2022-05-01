Asim Riaz to girlfriend Himanshi Khurana: 'You're the key to my peace of mind'

Bigg Boss' star and model Asim Riaz has collaborated once again with his girlfriend and Punjabi sensation Himanshi Khurana, whom he has lovingly called his "peace of mind", for a track titled 'Pinjra'.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Asim shared a glimpse of the song by sharing the poster. It features him and his lady love Himanshi.

"'Before the day i met you, life was so unkind but you're the key to my peace of mind'. #PINJRA out on 06.05.2022. Official TEASER out tomorrow on my youtube channel at 1 pm.#asimriaz ft #himanshi MUSIC BY - @charanmusic."

The two have previously worked together in songs such as 'Kalla Sohna Nai', 'Khayaal Rakhya Kar', 'Gallan Bholiyan', 'Sky High' and 'Afsos Karoge'.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 02:59 PM IST