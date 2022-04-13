Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana to rap and sing together for the first time in 'Pinjra'

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz are one of the most loved couples from 'Bigg Boss' and are affectionately called as #asimanshi by fans. The duo is all set to cast their magic on screens yet again. They will be seen alongside each other in their upcoming song 'Pinjra'.

The song, which is all set to be released on 6th May, is one of highly anticipated songs as the fans' beloved duo Himanshi and Asim will be bringing this song to life in their own voices.

Asim Riaz took it to Twitter and penned a tweet announcing the same. It read, "We are dropping our most awaited punjabi track 'Pinjra' on 6th May. The first ever song in which @realhimanshi (Himanshi Khurana) has given her vocals and i am rapping in it. Poster will be out soon. Stay tuned guys for more updates ♥️"

Quoting the above tweet, Himanshi tweeted " Pinjra is releasing on 6th May.. Poster will be out soon. Stay tuned for more updates ♥️"

Ever since the announcement, the internet has gone into frenzy and their fans have been showering immense love and support in the comments.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 11:27 AM IST