Arjun Bijlani reacts to a fan who tattooed his face: 'Messages and wishes are more than enough'

Popular television actor Arjun Bijlani, who never disappoints his fans, be it clicking photos with them, or interacting with them on social media, recently encountered a fanboy who surprised him with a tattoo.

Arjun was left surprised after he saw a video of a fanboy who tattooed the actor's face on his arm.

Reacting to the same, Arjun said, "It is humbling when fans show so much love but I really wish they wouldnt put themselves in such pain, it hurts to see that...I know they love me, their messages and their wishes are more than enough."

"For this gentleman in particular thank you for this love and respect but I do urge all to just pray and bless me and my folks. That means a lot and is more than enough..thank you," he added.

Arjun enjoys a massive fan following and has over 7 million followers in Instagram.

Arjun made his acting debut with the television show "Kartika". He was then seen in shows such as "Left Right Left", "Miley Jab Hum Tum", "Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi", "Naagin", "Kavach", "Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil" and "Ishq Mein Marjawan".

Last year, he won the 11th season of the stunt-based reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi'. Arjun is not only an actor but also hosted several reality shows.

On work front, Arjun and his wife Neha are seen in the celebrity couple reality show "Smart Jodi". He is also hosting the talent-based reality show "India's Got Talent."

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 07:55 PM IST