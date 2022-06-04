Anusha Dandekar clarifies she has not adopted a baby girl - read statement

Model and entrepreneur Anusha Dandekar is now a Godmother. The popular VJ took to Instagram and introduced her goddaughter to the world.

She wrote, "I finally have a little girl I can call my own… introducing this angel of mine, my God Daughter Sahara… the ultimate love of my life. Monster and Gangsta and I are going to look after you, spoil you and protect you forever and always! I Love you baby girl, your God Mummy!"

However, Anusha’s previous post made her fans and followers on Instagram assume that she had adopted a baby girl.

Her now edited post read, “I finally have a little girl I can call my own… introducing this Angel of mine, Sahara… the ultimate love of my life. Monster and Gangsta and I are going to look after you, spoil you and protect you forever and always! I Love you baby girl, your Mummy!"

As her feed started pouring with congratulatory messages, she took to Instagram and clarified stating, “The real mother Zoha and grandmother Sangeeta Aunty of baby Sahara…I am the Godmother…means I vow to look after her whenever my best friend or Sahara needs me, throughout Sahara’s life forever and always! So that’s why she’s like a daughter to me…But not my real daughter.”

Anusha was recently hitting the headlines due to her breakup with former boyfriend Karan Kundrra.

Anusha and Karan decided to part ways last year, and soon after their break up, the issue became a major topic of discussion on social media.

Anusha made her acting debut in 2003 with “Mumbai Matinee” and was later seen in films like “Viruddh” and “Delhi Belly”.

On the work front, Anusha has hosted several shows for MTV, including 'House of Style', 'Teen Diva' and 'Love School'.