Anusha Dandekar adopts a baby girl: 'Introducing this Angel of mine, Sahara'

Model and entrepreneur Anusha Dandekar is now a mother. The popular VJ took to Instagram and introduced her daughter to the world.

In an adorable post, Anusha wrote, “I finally have a little girl I can call my own… introducing this Angel of mine, Sahara… the ultimate love of my life. Monster and Gangsta and I are going to look after you, spoil you and protect you forever and always! I Love you baby girl, your Mummy!"

Reacting to the post, actress Kubbra Sait commented, "Wow! Nush Congratulations Mummy."

Anusha joins celebs such as Raveena Tandon and Sushmita Sen who took over motherhood via adoption sans marriage.

Anusha was recently hitting the headlines due to her breakup with former boyfriend Karan Kundrra.

Anusha and Karan decided to part ways last year, and soon after their break up, the issue became a major topic of discussion on social media.

Anusha made her acting debut in 2003 with “Mumbai Matinee” and was later seen in films like “Viruddh” and “Delhi Belly”.

On the work front, Anusha has hosted several shows for MTV, including 'House of Style', 'Teen Diva' and 'Love School'.

Read Also Photos: Sexy Anusha Dandekar turns up the heat in a skimpy white thong bikini