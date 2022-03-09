'Anupamaa' actress quits showbiz citing 'spiritual reasons', says 'Industry is full of hypocrisy'

Anagha Bhosale, who is known for playing the role of Nandini in the daily soap 'Anupamaa', has announced that she has decided to quit showbiz.

According to a report in Times of India, Anagha has moved back to her hometown Pune and plans to stay there for a while.

Anagha said that after joining the television industry, she realised that showbiz is very different from what she had expected and that there is unhealthy competition, politics and pressure. She said that these things did not go hand-in-hand with her thought process.

She went on to say that she feels happier and relaxed at Pune and that she now wants to focus on her spiritual journey of following Lord Krishna's teachings.

Anagha shared that the industry is full of hypocrisy and that she cannot put up with the double-standards. She added that she wants to now pursue her religious beliefs and attain peace in life.

Thanking the makers of 'Anupamaa', Anagha said that if they need for a short track in future, she will be happy to come back. She also said that while she is not officially announcing that she is quitting showbiz, she feels that eventually she would want to quit acting.

'Anupamaa' has cemented its place at the top of the TRP charts ever since its inception in 2020. It is the story of a housewife, who decides to step out and fulfill her dreams while shattering stereotypes.

In the show, Anagha played the role of Paras Kalnawat's love interest. The show is headlined by Rupali Ganguly, who plays the titular role. It also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna and Madalsa Sharma in key roles.

