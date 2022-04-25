Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain shower love on each other; latter says 'I am in awe of her'

Fans enjoy watching the chemistry between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain in the reality TV show Smart Jodi. The power couple is receiving much love from all corners of the nation for their connection and fairytale love story.

While one can witness the depth of their relationship on the show, the inside update is the two motivate each other behind the scene to perform well.

An insider informed that Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain enjoy spending time together. Before every task, the two also make sure to have a pep talk with each other to excel. From what we hear, the couple have blind faith in one another, making them most loved on the set and country.

While confirming the same, Ankita said, "Not just for the show, Vicky and I have signed on being a partner in every step of our life. So, it all comes naturally to us - be it talking to each other before a task or being there if something doesn't go well. Vicky is very protective of me. He makes sure I am at my best, even on the set. It is a beautiful feeling to have him."

Meanwhile, Vicky Jain said, "As a couple, we keep motivating each other to be the best version of ourselves, even outside the show. That's how it is and how it has always been for us. I feel your partner should allow and inspire you to excel. Ankita is perfect. I am always in awe of her. Her being there gives me hope and encouragement."

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 05:12 PM IST