Ankita Lokhande recalls speaking about Sushant Singh Rajput while dating Vicky Jain: 'Not easy for a man...'

Power couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have faced their fair share of ups and downs, especially after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, whom the actress once dated.

In an interaction with Times of India, Ankita opened up about what they went through during the phase and thanked Vicky for being by his side like a rock. She said that post Sushant's demise, Vicky, who was her to-be husband at that time, was trolled mercilessly by netizens.

"Social media turned abusive towards Vicky telling him to leave me because I was good for Sushant. It is not easy for a man to watch his to-be wife giving interviews on her ex-boyfriend on television and talking about her past," she said.

She went on to say, "Vicky comes from a very respectable family. I remember they called me and supported me saying, ‘Don’t worry, all will be well’. It was not only tough for Vicky, but my parents, too. Had it been some other guy, he would have quit, but Vicky stood there and became my strength and told me, ‘Do whatever you think is best for Sushant’ and that’s why I could do my best for Sushant."

The 'Pavitra Rishta' actress shared that when she gave interviews about Sushant back then, she was in a constant state of confusion if she was doing the right thing. "For six months, there were constant stories of my past with Sushant emerging. If I was in Vicky’s position, I would not have been able to see him talking about his past with a woman," she said.

Ankita married Vicky in December last year in a grand ceremony. The two started dating in 2018 after meeting via their common friend, actor Arjun Bijlani.

She earlier dated Sushant from 2010 to 2016 after they worked together in the daily soap 'Pavitra Rishta'.